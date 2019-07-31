Singing ‘saves’ reformed convict, cancer survivor

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A mouth cancer survivor and reformed convict on July 10 won first place at a Sunshine Social Welfare Foundation singing contest in Taipei, saying that singing helped him through a suicidal low.

The 41-year-old man identified as Chih Hung (志鴻) had a troubled childhood and in high school became involved in organized crime, leading to stints in prison for involvement in loan sharking and brawls.

In 2013, prison doctors told him he had mouth cancer, he said, adding that shortly after the diagnosis, his mother, who he had not seen for many years, came to visit him in jail.

After seeing his mother’s white hair, he realized that his irresponsibility was harming his family and he decided to turn away from crime, he said.

He returned home on medical parole to undergo surgery, which left scars on his face, he said, adding that without encouragement from his mother, sisters and girlfriend, he would have been unable to continue with his life.

He made a living working at the family noodle shop, but his cancer returned after a few months and doctors had to remove much of his lower jaw, he said.

After the surgery, he felt that he looked like a monster and became despondent for a long time until he started meeting other people with disfigurations through the foundation, he said.

Others with even greater scars than his not only lived full social lives, but also performed in the foundation’s signing contests before an audience, which inspired him to do the same, he said.

Winning the contest felt like the first time he had done something his mother could be proud of, he said.

He is now content with leading a quiet life and growing dragon fruit on his own farm, he said, adding that he donates NT$50 from every sale and plans to volunteer for campaigns against smoking and betel nut use.