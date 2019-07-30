Netflix joins Comic Exhibition

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s Comic Exhibition in Taipei is to feature 1,200 booths and 130 corporate participants, including Netflix, Chinese Animation and Comic Publishers Association president Huang Yung-hsueh (黃詠雪) said on Saturday.

The event at the Taipei World Trade Center from Thursday to Monday next week has been held annually since 1995, organizers said.

More than 56,000 visitors are expected to bring in about NT$200 million (US$6.43 million) in revenue, Huang said, adding that the Comic Exhibition would hopefully become Asia’s biggest.

Businesses from a wide variety of sectors connected to anime, comic books and video games would be featured at the event, including e-sports, manufacturers of scale models, mascots and toys, and content-streaming services, she said.

The participation of Netflix indicates the growth of Taiwan’s animation and comics industry, she said, adding that the US firm is to showcase anime series that it streams, both classic franchises and its own productions.

Taiwan’s comics and anime industry has enough command over the technical aspects of the trade to be a significant competitor in the world market, but must develop its scriptwriting and editing, she said.

In the lead-up to the event, the organizers and the Ministry of Culture are running an online vote for Taiwan’s best mascot, Huang said.

The leading contender in the public division is Bravo, a Formosan black bear mascot commissioned by the Taipei City Government, while the Caring Doll, representing the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, is leading in the private division, she said.