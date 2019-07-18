Several parties have yet to make charter amendments

By Huang Hsin-po and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A number of political parties that have yet to make required amendments to their charters and register with district courts must do so or their status would be annulled, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

Parties established previously under the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法) are required to make the changes by Dec. 7 to prevent them being dissolved under provisions of the Political Parties Act (政黨法) passed in 2017.

However, only 15 political parties — including the Democratic Progressive Party, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the New Power Party and the People First Party — have so far made the amendments, the ministry said.

The ministry urged parties that have yet to make the required changes to hold meetings of party representatives as soon as possible.

Separately, under provisions of the Political Party Act, all parties are required to submit annual financial reports to the ministry by May 31, Department of Civil Affairs Deputy Director Cheng Ying-hung (鄭英弘) said.

Of the 169 parties that submitted reports this year, 146 passed review and 23 need to submit supplemental information, he said.

Another 120 parties have yet to submit reports, he said, adding that the reports must be received by the end of this month at the latest.

Those who fail to respond to notices and do not submit reports by the extended deadline of July 31 could face a fine of between NT$1 million and NT$5 million (US$32,180 and US$160,901), he said.

Those not providing the required additional information, or who still do not pass the review after submitting additional information could face a fine of between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million, he added.