KMT livestreams picking of opinion poll numbers

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday livestreamed the process for sampling telephone numbers for its opinion poll after KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) questioned whether the party could hold a fair presidential primary.

The party is scheduled to unveil the opinion poll results on Aug. 15 at its headquarters in Taipei.

Yesterday, the KMT randomly picked 400,000 landline numbers from among the 6.44 million households in last year’s Chunghwa Telecom phone book, which the party had sealed on June 24.

The sampled telephone numbers were divided into five sets for an opinion poll scheduled to run from tomorrow until Sunday next week.

To obtain the sampling, a matrix of numbers was entered into five computers, whose hard drives had been reformatted, the party said.

How many numbers were sampled from each of the 22 cities and counties was based on each locale’s population, it said, adding that the selected numbers were stored on the hard drives and cross-checked to rule out any repetition.

After each telephone number was assigned a serial number, they were divided into sets, which were assigned to individual polling companies through a raffle draw presided over by the party’s central election monitoring panel.

The data sets were duplicated three times, with the party headquarters, the executive polling panel and the polling company each getting a backup.

From tomorrow to Sunday, each of the five polling firms is to conduct at least 3,000 valid surveys.

After the polls conclude on Sunday, the companies are to seal the results in envelopes and send them to KMT headquarters. The final survey results are to be calculated by applying various weightings designed to reflect the nation’s demographics.

A news conference is to immediately follow the finalization of the results to announce the primary winner, the party said.