Taiwanese, Hong Kong artists write song for protesters

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 20 Taiwanese and Hong Kong singers, composers and other music professionals have produced a song in support of Hong Kongers opposing a proposed extradition bill, who are tomorrow to take to the streets again to demand the bill’s withdrawal.

The song, released on Friday, is titled Cheng (撐) in Mandarin, which roughly means “support” or “having one’s back.”

The character is part of the slogan Taiwan cheng Xianggang (“Taiwan supports Hong Kong,” 台灣撐香港), which was chanted by demonstrators who earlier this month rallied in Taiwan to support the Hong Kong protests.

“The idea of producing the song came after some of us talked about [the protests] two weeks ago,” said award-winning Taiwanese music producer Blaire Ko (柯智豪), who oversaw the song’s production.

Ko said they came together just days after a large protest in Hong Kong on June 12.

The scale of the protests left a deep impression on him and many others, he said.

They also took action because they thought that the protests underscored the need for the world to pay attention to the suppression of freedoms, he said.

The music was composed by Poki Wu (吳永吉), the lead singer of Taiwanese rock band The Chairman (董事長樂團), and the lyrics were written by Golden Melody best songwriter award winner Wu Hsiung (武雄) and Hong Kong lyricist Albert Leung (林夕).

Others who took part in the project include Taiwanese indie band Fire Ex (滅火器), Amis singer Panai Kusui, Hong Kong Canto-pop singer Denise Ho (何韻詩) and Hong Kong singer and record producer Anthony Wong (黃耀明).

Through the song, they wanted to send the message that “no matter how small an individual is, they all aspire to have their own voice,” Ko said.

“Although it is raining now, we hope the road ahead will only be brighter and brighter,” he said.

The bill has raised concerns that it could threaten the rights of Hong Kongers, as it would allow the authorities to extradite criminal suspects to China.

The Hong Kong government on June 15 caved in to public pressure and indefinitely suspended the bill, but protesters deemed the move as a delaying tactic and demand that the bill be permanently withdrawn.