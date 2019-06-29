BY-TeaMaster wins award for three excellent years

By Chiu Shu-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The International Taste Institute has awarded BY-TeaMaster Factory (白青長茶作坊) in New Taipei City’s Pinglin District (坪林) a three-star Superior Taste Award, alongside a Crystal Taste Award, for delivering consistent quality products over three consecutive years.

The factory’s fifth-generation owners, Bai Jyun-yu (白俊育) and Bai Shun-yang (白順揚), said that while tea manufacturing has become increasingly difficult due to the weather over the past few years, it has not stopped them from doing everything they could to make the best tea possible.

According to the brothers, the factory and its logo were named after their father, Bai Ching-chang (白青長), which aptly describes the type of product they make.

While the first character stands for the family surname, the second character describes the type of tea leaves grown and the color of the tea brewed and the third depicts the shape of the tea leaves — long strips — after roasting.

Bai Jyun-yu said he was honored that the tea named after his father was given the award, adding that he would continue to strive to bring the best to the annual event.

The International Tasting Institute event, formerly known as the iTQi Award, is held annually to assess and issue certifications for food or beverages. Each item is subject to a blind test by a panel of judges, composed of top-notch chefs, gourmands and sommeliers, and Michelin Guide representatives.

The awards, based on aesthetics, aroma, texture and taste, range between one and three stars, with three being the highest.

The institute also gives out prestige awards, ranked in ascending order: crystal, diamond and absolute awards, each representing consistent three-star quality products for three consecutive years, seven times over a decade and 20 times over 25 years respectively.

The New Taipei City Department of Agriculture said that the municipality has maintained a project to teach second-generation farmers how to improve their craft.

The department said it has worked with local farmers’ assocations to hold competitions on tea manufacturing, providing a platform for upcoming tea brewers and growers to interact and exchange views on their craft.