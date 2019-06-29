Expect up to five typhoons: CWB

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

While the number of typhoons expected to form this year is on the high side, only three to five — the normal range — are expected to affect Taiwan, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) Forecasting Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said.

The plum rain season this year was evenly distributed across the nation, with seven fronts bringing rain in the past two months, while May 20, June 11 and June 12 saw the heaviest rainfall, Lu said.

The northern parts of Taiwan had more rain than other areas with 580mm of total accumulated precipitation, the highest in seven years, Lu said, adding that it was still within the normal precipitation range of 416.6mm to 602mm.

There was rapid temperature fluctuation last month: cool during rain and warm when dry, Lu said, adding that overall temperature was on the low side, while this month was at the higher end of the scale.

However, the average temperature of both months was within the normal range, he said.

Based on experience, 4.3 typhoons would usually form during this month, Lu said, adding that to date only three typhoons have formed so far, on the low side historically.

Between 21 and 25 typhoons usually form in the Northwest Pacific between this month and December, with three to five of those affecting Taiwan, Lu said, adding that while more typhoons than normal are anticipated, Taiwan should be affected by the usual number of typhoons.

Tropical sea surface temperatures suggest that El Nino is affecting the central Pacific and it is likely to last through the summer, Lu said.

The effects of El Nino are minor, but they could contribute to more moderate temperatures in Taiwan, although that could be mitigated by the effects of climate change, he said.

The temperature is likely to be above average from next month to September, though it would likely drop from month to month, the bureau said, adding that it was not excluding the possibility of extremely high temperatures.