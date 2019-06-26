Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

ID verification launched

The Department of Household Registration has added a new function to its Web site that allows users to verify the authenticity of national ID numbers to curb fraud. The measure was implemented amid complaints that several telecom stores had been scammed by people using national ID cards with altered numbers, the Ministry of the Interior said on Monday. This type of fraud is usually carried out when scammers purchase a product, mostly smartphones, with installment plans using fake ID numbers, it said. Using the new function, businesses can verify a customer’s ID number before making a transaction, the ministry said. Using an altered national ID breaches the Household Registration Act (戶籍法) and offenders could face a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to NT$500,000, it said.

DIPLOMACY

Belizean minister arrives

Belizean Minister of National Security John Saldivar on Monday arrived for a five-day visit to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Saldivar, who is making his second trip to Taiwan as Belize’s national security chief, is to meet with National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維), Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Miguel Tsao (曹立傑). He is also to visit the Ocean Affairs Council, the Coast Guard Administration, National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, and a number of military facilities, as well as local shipbuilders, to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan’s developments in the respective fields, the ministry said. Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) recently concluded a trip to Belize to mark the anniversary.