Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Prime view of Jupiter

Astronomy buffs will have a chance to find out what is happening with the great red spot on Jupiter when the planet moves closest to Earth and reaches its brightest today, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. The opposition of Jupiter, which occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the largest planet in the solar system, will offer the best view of Jupiter this year, it said. The great red spot is a persistent high-pressure region in the atmosphere of Jupiter, producing an anticyclonic storm, the largest in the solar system, and has been continuously observed since 1830. The opposition will take place at 11:28pm, although Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye all night, weather permitting, the museum said. The planet will remain relatively bright until the middle of this month, it added. Those interested in getting a closer look should visit the museum between 7pm and 9pm on Saturdays this month to use its telescope, it said.

ENTERTAINMENT

LGBTQ films in Bangkok

The Taiwan LGBTQ Film Festival in Bangkok opened on Saturday with a screening of Small Talk (日常對話), a documentary by Huang Hui-chen (黃惠偵) detailing her relationship with her mother. After the screening, a forum was hosted by Jay Lin (林志杰), founder and chief executive of Taipei-based Portico Media and founder of LGBTQ streaming platform GagaOOLala, to highlight the steps that Taiwan went through to legalize same-sex marriage. The week-long festival was curated by Chen Yen-lin (陳彥霖), Alliance Francaise de Bangkok and the Documentary Club, and aims to highlight the development of Taiwan’s LGBTQ rights and same-sex-marriage legislation. Films in the festival include Blue Gate Crossing (藍色大門), Queer Taiwan (酷兒台灣), Tale of the Lost Boys (他和他的心旅程), Juliets and I Don’t Want to Sleep Alone (黑眼圈), a 2006 Malaysian-Taiwanese romantic drama written and directed by Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮).

TOURISM

Kinmen carnival announced

Kinmen’s nine-week summer tourist carnival, focusing on the local fauna, landscape, battlefields and ceramics industry, opens on July 1, with new activities every week until the end of August, the Kinmen County Government said. First up is to be a birdwatching tour to spot migratory blue-tailed bee-eaters on their way south, it said. The carnival would also involve Jiangong Islet (建功嶼), which is connected to Kinmen by a walkway accessible only at low tide, will allow visitors to see horseshoe crabs in the intertidal zone on either side, it added. Battlefield tourism is to be highlighted in August at the Liuyu camp, a converted military base that now offers firefights in an indoor laser tag facility. A tour of the Kinmen Ceramic Factory, the nation’s only government-owned kiln, will give visitors a chance to learn how to mold, glaze and paint porcelain, it added.

CRIME

Teen drug offenses decline

The number of teenagers arrested for drug offenses has dropped over the past three years, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said. There was a 27.95 percent annual decline last year to 6,886, compared with 9,558 in 2017 and 9,583 in 2016, it said on Wednesday. The decline can be attributed to the efforts of the ministries of education and justice to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, it said. The National Police Agency has launched a new anti-drug campaign featuring online educational videos and more random spot checks at places frequented by teenagers, it said.