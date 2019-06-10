Organizers highlight international acts for Golden Melody

Staff writer, with CNA

Six foreign artists or bands are to perform at three showcase concerts from June 26 to 28 at the Taipei Syntrend Clapper Studio as part of the Golden Melody Awards and Festival, event coordinator Franie Hsu (許家華) said.

Thai pop-rock band Getsunova, South Korean rhythm and blues crooner Rico, and Ginjin — hailed as the “Trap King in Mongolia” — are among those to perform, while the awards show at the Taipei Arena on June 29 is to be broadcast live on TTV, Hsu said.

The other foreign bands are Royal Prospect from Sweden, Amen No Parade from Japan and The Venopian Solitude from Malaysia, Hsu said.

Nine Taiwanese artists or bands are also in the line-up, including rockers EggPlantEgg, singer-songwriter Ann Bai (白安) and electro band Astro Bunny, exhibition and showcase director Tuan Chen (陳端端) said.

Taiwan Television Enterprise project manager Irene Lin (林昀梵) said the annual festival attracts music industry representatives and buyers from around the world.

The festival is to include conferences, lectures, exhibitions, music workshops and a platform for cross-music industry collaboration, organizers said.

An exhibition at Le Meridien Taipei is to feature virtual reality and anime characters to showcase Taiwan’s music industry technology, Lin said.

To help promote rising talents, two free outdoor concerts titled GMA Heat are to be held on June 28 and 29 on the pedestrian walkway outside the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Plaza shopping mall, featuring 12 up-and-coming Taiwanese acts as well as Gif from Singapore and Haute from France, Chen said.