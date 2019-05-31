Young Atayals organizing activities aimed at tourists

By Ou Su-mei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Youths from the Atayal community of Songhe (松鶴) are organizing adventure games that offer visitors a taste of Aboriginal culture in Taichung’s Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area (參山國家風景區).

Huang Chih-hsiang (黃志祥) said that after retiring from the military and returning to Songhe three years ago, he was struck by the magnificence of his hometown’s natural scenery, as well as by the death of recreational activities in the area for visitors.

Last year, he cofounded the Hunter of Atayal group with friends and neighbors, using a subsidy from the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration, he said.

The adventure games include simulated hunting with air guns, a scavenger hunt, learning how to trap, crossing a plank bridge and other activities that would take visitors to major attractions in Songhe, Lilen (裡冷) and Shihwen Creek (十文溪) villages, he said.

The group has also arranged educational events, including a traditional jaw harp workshop by famed musician Cheng Pao-hsiung (鄭保雄), tours of murals created by artist Miru Hayung and an oral history of Songhe presented by elder Chiang Cheng-mao (蔣正茂), Huang said.

At night, visitors could roast pork by a campfire, along with other Atayal delicacies, and participate in traditional songs and dances, he said.

Agency Director Tseng Sen-yu (曾森裕) said that his office has been in contact with local hostels to develop package tours, adding that the response has been positive.