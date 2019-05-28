Han Kuo-yu meets with former AIT director Paal

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday met with former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director Douglas Paal and said that they share the view that Taiwan should maintain stable cross-strait relations and avoid creating surprises.

As a long-term friend of Taiwan, Paal was concerned about the economic effects of the US-China trade dispute on Taiwan and whether the nation is prepared for the coming economic challenges, Han told reporters after the meeting.

Paal also asked questions about the government’s New Southbound Policy and Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, Han said, adding that he was particularly concerned about Taiwan’s role in relation to China and the US, and how it can avoid creating surprised.

Paal used the term “surprisemaker” instead of “troublemaker,” Han said, adding that he agrees that Taiwan should avoid raising tensions.

He said he told Paal that the most important task facing Taiwan is to “remove all walls.”

Without walls, the nation would have endless opportunities even when caught between the US and China, he said.

Taiwan should avoid “limiting itself or leading its 23 million people to a dangerous path,” he said. “Taiwan should definitely not be a troublemaker.”

The nation should be friendly toward all countries and areas, including “the other side of the Taiwan Strait,” and avoid making any side feel overly threatened, he said.

Asked whether they discussed the presidential election in January next year, Han said that Paal has been concerned about issues related to Taiwan for decades and is also concerned about the nation’s future.

Han has said he would join the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary if recruited by party headquarters.

Asked whether the Paal meeting was arranged recently, Han said that Paal came from Taipei to see him, but he must have met with other people he considered important as well.

Prior to the meeting, which was also attended by Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), Paal watched a question-and-answer session with Han at the Kaohsiung City Council.

He told reporters said he was in Kaohsiung to meet with Han and declined to comment on the presidential election.

Additional reporting by Wang Jung-hsiang