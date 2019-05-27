Ministry outlines policy for ties with US military

By Aaron Tu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Policy for Taiwan-US military cooperation is to emphasize arms procurement, building strategic partnership via the US Congress and establishing channels of military exchange, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The ministry made the remarks in a report submitted to the legislature titled A Summary of Taiwan-US Military Exchanges.

The ministry intends to continue the development of Taiwan-US military cooperation and to bolster the nation’s defense capabilities with carefully planned arms procurements, the report said.

Sales of US weapons systems and technical services is a reflection of Washington’s policy priorities, which suggest that cooperation and regional security are the US’ core concerns in its relationship with Taiwan, it said.

Military acquisitions are to meet developmental requirements according to concepts of joint warfare, it said.

US arms sales would furnish the military with advanced technologies, military concepts and defense articles deemed impossible or too time-consuming for indigenous development, it said, adding that acquisitions are to be determined by the developmental requirements of joint warfare capabilities.

The armed forces have made strides in fields pertinent to Taiwan-US military exchanges, including policy dialogue, arms sales management, technical research, exchange of intelligence, operational readiness, and maintenance and logistics, it said.

The US House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee, which passed the US’ National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020, has voiced support for an improved Taiwan-US defensive partnership, the report said.

US representatives who are friendly to Taiwan have regularly visited the nation in groups each year, with legislators visiting the US Congress and other US government entities, it said.

By signing the US’ Taiwan Travel Act and Asia Reassurance Initiative Act into law, US President Donald Trump and Congress have expressed goodwill toward Taiwan and the US defense act indicates that security cooperation between the two nations will continue to grow, it said.

As the saber-rattling and military threat from China increases, the armed forces must bolster joint warfare capabilities, with foreign allies, military observers and high-level official exchanges playing an important role, it said.