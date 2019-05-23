Military police officer indicted for selling pot

By Huang Chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted a 22-year-old military policeman surnamed Chang (張) for contravening the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) by allegedly selling marijuana, a Category 2 narcotic.

Chang allegedly sold marijuana twice, in December last year and January, the office said.

The Taipei Police Department said that its Wanhua Precinct earlier this year arrested a server at a club for possession of marijuana.

After questioning other servers and customers, the precinct learned that the marijuana was purchased from a dealer via a dating app, the department said, adding that it then contacted the dealer and asked to buy marijuana.

Officers detained Chang after he arrived with marijuana to sell, it said.

Police found more marijuana in Chang’s residence and learned that he was serving in the Military Police Command’s 332nd Brigade, which is known for guarding the presidential residence along with the 221st Brigade.

In his testimony, Chang said that he purchased marijuana online from other sources and had never sold to other brigade members, the office said.

The command said that it has given Chang two major demerits over the incident and is in the process of discharging him.

It was not the first time that a member of the military police has been embroiled in narcotics-related incidents. Three military police officers in 2017 were caught using amphetamines.