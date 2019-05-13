Eric Chu rejects Terry Gou’s ‘two Chinas’

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday said that the so-called “1992 consensus” should never be interpreted to mean “two Chinas,” adding that he believes Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) would remind Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) of its meaning.

Gou, who on April 17 announced his intention to run in the KMT presidential primary, on Thursday said that although many have criticized him for saying that Taiwan is a part of China, what he meant by “China” was the “two Chinas” implied in “each side having its own interpretation” — namely “the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China.”

The KMT’s platform has a clear definition and explanation of the “1992 consensus,” said Chu, who is also seeking the KMT’s presidential nomination.

“Its definition has been clearly set down since 1992 and definitely cannot be expressed as meaning ‘two Chinas,’” he said.

The definition has been observed by all party members and serves as an important basis for ensuring peaceful cross-strait exchanges, he said.

“That basis has not changed and will not change,” he added.

Asked if he was concerned that Gou’s remarks would provoke China, Chu said he believes Wu would clearly explain the issue to Gou when they meet at the KMT headquarters to discuss the party’s presidential nomination today.

The meeting had been scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed to today due to schedule conflicts.

In response to criticism over his “two China” remarks, Gou yesterday said it is his core platform that Beijing must take the existence of the Republic of China seriously, although the manner in which it is expressed is not important.

He is not well-versed in political language, but he believes politics exist to serve the economy, not elections, Gou said.

The “1992 consensus” is a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000. It refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.