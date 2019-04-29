App for Airport MRT tickets to go fully operational

Staff writer, with CNA

People traveling on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT would be able to pay fares using a mobile app from Wednesday, Taoyuan Metro Corp said on Saturday.

The app, which was launched on a trial basis in December last year, would become fully operational for all 21 stations on the line, which runs from Taipei Main Station to the A21 Huanbei Station in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), it said.

Previously, it was only available for tickets between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

People would be able to use credit or debit cards to buy tickets via the app and pass though turnstiles at stations using a QR code on their mobile devices, it said.

The app would make commuting easier and more convenient, particularly for people traveling to and from the airport and for visitors, it said.

The full launch of the app would include promotions and prizes, the company said.

For example, people who use the app from Wednesday through Sunday would be eligible for a special-issue stored-value card, Taoyuan Metro said.

Cathay United Bank card holders who pay their fares via the app from Wednesday through June 30 would get a 20 percent discount, it said.