Government to bring forward 5G schedule: official

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The government would bring forward its plans to develop 5G mobile networks from June next year to December or January next year, Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said yesterday.

Chen made the announcement while visiting the Future Commerce Expo held by the Chinese-language Business Next magazine in Taipei.

People live in a rapidly developing world of technology, which has had a sweeping impact on all aspects of life, he said.

Because of the rise of 5G, blockchains, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and even extended reality, the ways in which businesses and industries are run have undergone fundamental changes, and while e-commerce is the buzzword, in three to five years people could be looking at collaborative commerce, or c-commerce, he said.

Citing as an example the government’s efforts to promote IoT applications, which under the auspices of the Executive Yuan’s “5+2” industries innovation initiative, have seen laws introduced to help innovative firms source funds and talent, Chen said that the government would follow this example in expediting the development of new technologies by working more closely with innovative companies.

In a bid to expedite the development of 5G, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has said that it expects to announce in June the scope and timetable of 5G applications, as well as “Type I” telecoms eligible to roll out 5G services.

The rules are to be revised by the National Communications Commission, which would also be in charge with the auctioning of frequency spectrums, which is expected to take another eight to 10 months.

The Executive Yuan’s Board of Science and Technology has suggested that the Cabinet speed up licensing for 5G service providers in compliance with a resolution issued by lawmakers, board executive secretary Tsai Zse-hong (蔡志宏) said.

Additional reporting by CNA