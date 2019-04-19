Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

RESTAURANTS

Chocolate sundaes axed

McDonald’s yesterday stopped selling one of its classic dessert menu items, the chocolate sundae, at restaurants in Taiwan. The decision to axe the chocolate sundae, an item that has featured on its menus for more than 30 years, was made after continuous reviews of consumer preferences and market conditions, the company said on Tuesday. Other items McDonald’s have dropped from its menu this year include the Bubbly Joy McFizz and hot chocolate. McDonald’s will continue to develop more items for its menu, it said.

CRIME

Telecom fraud ring busted

More than 60 suspects were detained in a cross-border investigation into an international telecom fraud ring, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said on Wednesday. The investigating team was comprised of police from Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, Chang Chao-hsiung (張詔雄), an officer of the bureau’s International Criminal Affairs Division, told a news conference. The bureau, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, raided a telecom operation in Metro Manila in June last year and apprehended three Taiwanese and 16 Thais, and about two months later, police from Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam detained two Taiwanese and 19 Thais in Ho Chi Minh City, Chang said. Preliminary findings showed that the syndicate preyed mainly on Thais, he said. The investigation showed that the ring was allegedly controlled by three Taiwanese, who were detained along with 18 others after a two-month operation encompassing several cities in Taiwan, Chang said.