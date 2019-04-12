Center for disabled people saved from dissolution

By Yeh Yung-chien and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Christian Luotengyuan Association for the Physically Handicapped avoided being dissolved after complying with the Pingtung County Government’s demand that the association hold a presidential election according to regulations.

On Dec. 21 last year, the association, founded by Pingtung County Councilor Chiang Yueh-hui (蔣月惠), received notification that it was not in compliance with the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法), as it had not convened a members’ congress to hold a board of supervisors’ election.

The association would have lost NT$10 million (US$323,981) in donations under its account if it had been dissolved.

The congress was convened with local government representatives in attendance, the county government said.

The county said it had decided to legalize the association because of the invaluable services it provides to disabled people, but told the association to hold elections and meetings in accordance with the law, as well as submit administrative documents to the county for appraisal.

If the association did not comply with standing regulations, it would be dissolved in full accordance with the law, the county government said.

Although the crisis has been averted, Chiang said she was not happy when she received an official notice that the association could continue to operate.

“The county has forced me back into an institutionalized system and now it is like a dark cloud, forever looming over the horizon,” Chiang said.

Despite her misgivings, Chiang said she was willing to accept the conditions so that disadvantaged and disabled people could continue to have a place for learning.