Animal advocate offers chicken for petition support

By Lu Hsien-hsiu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An animal welfare advocate in Keelung is giving away fried chicken cutlets to garner support for a proposed referendum to sterilize stray cats and dogs.

The woman, surnamed Yeh (葉), who runs a fried chicken stand with her husband, surnamed Chen (陳), at the Miaokou Night Market and works part-time as an accountant, said that she has been feeding strays for more than a decade.

“Sterilizing stray cats and dogs is an effective and humane alternative to controlling stray populations, not like shelters that put them down,” Yeh said.

Animal rights groups have launched a petition for a referendum to replace kill shelters with a trap, neuter and release program, Yeh said, adding that she sets aside 30 cutlets daily from 3:30pm to 11pm for people who sign the petition.

Yeh said she feeds stray dogs from food containers for cleanliness, teaches them not to chase people or cars, gives them regular baths and checks them for lice.

She also checks new strays for electronic implants, she said.

She works alongside the Taiwan Allied Container Terminal in Cidu District (七堵), which has helped reduce the local stray canine population from 30 to four, Yeh said.

She has never asked for money to help take care of the animals, but people have donated food for the dogs, Yeh said.

People should not abandon their pets, she said.