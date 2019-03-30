Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

New fee for driving permits

Foreign visitors would soon be required to pay a fee of NT$150 to get an international driving permit after 30 days in Taiwan, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday. The announcement was made following an amendment to regulations on highway certificate and motor vehicle fees, the ministry said. Visitors from reciprocating countries can currently drive and rent cars for the first 30 days they are in Taiwan with a valid international driver’s license, the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) said, but added that overseas visitors who stay longer than 30 days need to apply for an international driving permit. In the past, applying for the permit was free, but an administrative fee of NT$150 is to be charged for the permit starting on Monday, the ministry said.

HEALTH

Meal puts dozens in hospital

More than 50 students at a Kaohsiung elementary school have been sent to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning caused by meals provided by the school a day earlier, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said yesterday. Out of about 130 teachers and students who fell ill after eating lunch at Gushan Elementary School in Cishan District (旗山) on Thursday, 52 students were taken to emergency rooms at several hospitals between Thursday evening and yesterday morning, the department said. The suspect meals consisted of braised pork, fish fillets, vegetables and soup, the school said. As some students had complained that the fish fillets tasted bad, the department said that a task force has launched an investigation and taken samples to determine the cause of the food-borne illness. Many of the 52 students have been discharged from the hospitals, the school said.

CRIME

Taiwanese caught in Vietnam

A Taiwanese man was on Wednesday detained by Vietnamese police as part of a drug bust involving the seizure of more than 300kg of heroin in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon District, a Vietnamese-language newspaper reported yesterday. Tuoi Tre said on its Web site that the man was identified by Vietnamese media as 33-year-old Taiwanese national Tran Vy, who was arrested with a Vietnamese man when police stopped two vehicles for spot checks. Another Taiwanese suspect is still at large, the newspaper said. A total of 315kg of heroin was discovered in the cars and the men admitted to being on their way to Hoc Mon to deliver the drugs, it said. Citing local police, the newspaper said that another two Taiwanese are wanted for questioning in relation to the case. The men are allegedly part of a drug trafficking ring that has been smuggling narcotics into Kaohsiung, the newspaper said.

TRAVEL

NZ carrier adding flights

Air New Zealand, which resumed direct flights between Auckland and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in November last year, yesterday said that it would add more flights to the route from Oct. 27. Currently flying three round-trip flights on the route per week, the airline said it would add one more between Oct. 27 and Dec. 7, and two more between Dec. 8 and Feb. 23 next year. This would bring the total number of flights to between four and five per week, the carrier said. Air New Zealand expressed confidence in the move as the country’s statistics showed that mutual visits between Taiwan and New Zealand grew 40 percent year-on-year within three months of the launch of the route.