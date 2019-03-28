Miaoli’s Sihu to host Pomelo Flower Festival

By Chang Hsun-teng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Miaoli County’s Sihu Township (西湖) is to host the Pomelo Flower Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

More pomeloes are grown in Sihu’s 130 hectares than anywhere else in the county, an achievement it celebrates every year during the plant’s flowering season, Sihu Township Mayor Kao A-tzu (高阿賜) said.

This year’s festival would feature a musical production telling the township’s history by the Sihu kindergarten at an activity center, where visitors can experience traditional Hakka village life at old-fashioned tables and benches, he said.

Games would be prepared for visitors along the Youzihshan Hiking Trail (柚子山健行路線) and coupons that can be redeemed at a farmer’s market would be awarded to visitors who finish all five challenges, he said, adding that the township office would also give away a limited number of tree saplings.

The office has arranged guided bus tours running from the township center to other sites and attractions in the county, including Wulong Temple’s statute of Matzu, Wu Cho-liu Art and Cultural Hall, Duoduolong Organic Farm and the Liu En-kuan (劉恩寬) manor, he said.

Visitors who check in with Facebook’s geolocation service at the sites would receive gifts, he said.

Visitors from outside the county can travel by bus from the Miaoli Taiwan High Speed Rail Station and Miaoli Railway Station, he said.

The Sihu Township Tourism Association is also organizing camping trips at pomelo orchards from now until the end of the flowering season in the middle of next month, he said.

Those who are interested can reach the association by calling (037) 923-629 or through its Web site at hudong.xihu.gov.tw.