Neighbor’s Bluetooth bungle provides online diversion

Staff writer

A man on Tuesday posted on Facebook complaining that his neighbor had accidentally connected to his Bluetooth-enabled stereo system for four days, causing him distress.

The post was written with such wit that it has since been shared by many other netizens.

In the post, the man said that he much preferred the up tempo tune Bashenyao (八神搖), which was set to a video first uploaded to Tik Tok, a social network app and Web site that allows users to record short videos of dance or song.

However, his neighbor prefers the emotional Back Here Again (浪子回頭), a power ballad by EggPlantEgg, the man said.

“The song makes me chain smoke,” the man said in his post, adding that the lyrics “lighting one cigarette after another” were affecting him greatly.

The man said he had taped a notice to his neighbor’s door asking them to check the Bluetooth authorization code before establishing a connection, and that they do not turn their volume all the way up.

“I thank you for generously sharing your music, but our tastes just do not match enough to share our music over each other’s Bluetooth speakers,” the man wrote.

People commented online that he should feel relieved that his neighbor was not playing the Great Compassion Mantra or porn, and many praised his sense of humor.

Others urged him to turn his Bluetooth devices off whenever he is not using them.