Taipei ninth-most livable city in Asia-Pacific: consultancy

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei is the ninth-most livable city in the Asia-Pacific region, human resources consultancy Mercer Management Consulting said on Wednesday.

Taipei ranked ninth in the region and 84th out of 231 cities worldwide in this year’s Mercer Quality of Living Survey, the firm said.

Taichung, the nation’s second-most populous municipality, was placed 13th in Asia and 101st overall.

The two cities both maintained their ranking.

Singapore (25th) has the highest quality of living in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Tokyo (49th), Kobe (49th), Yokohama (55th) and Osaka (58th) in Japan, Mercer said.

Nagoya, Japan; Hong Kong; Seoul; Kuala Lumpur; and Busan, South Korea, also made the global top 100.

The most livable city in China was Shanghai (103rd), followed by Beijing (120th) and Guangzhou (122nd), the consultancy said.

The criteria included recreation, housing, economic environment, availability of consumer goods, public services, political and social environment, natural environment, socio-cultural environment, schooling and education, medical services and health factors.

Vienna topped the list for the 10th consecutive year, followed by Zurich, Switzerland, Vancouver, Munich, Germany, and Auckland, New Zealand.

The worst cities in which to live are the capital cities of Baghdad, Bangui and Sana’a, Mercer said.

The firm also published a separate personal safety ranking, which was dominated by Western European cities, with Luxembourg ranked as the safest city in the world and Damascus the least safe.