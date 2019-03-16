FEATURE: Activists accuse Chinese media of surveillance

Reuters, TAIPEI and HONG KONG

As Beijing grows wary of pro-independence groups seeking to forge closer ties in Taiwan and Hong Kong, activists say they are coming under increased surveillance and harassment from pro-China media outlets and unofficial “operatives.”

Visits to Taiwan in January by several Hong Kong rights advocates, including Tony Chung (鍾翰林), generated heavy coverage by two pro-China newspapers, including detailed reports of their movements and meetings.

The coverage prompted Taiwan to investigate the activities of the Hong Kong-based Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao on “national security” grounds.

The government found that the newspapers committed “unlawful” acts, including invasive surveillance, and spread “fake news.”

Officials said that journalists from the papers would be banned from traveling to Taiwan for up to three years if the media outlets did not provide a “reasonable explanation” for their activities there.

An examination of both papers’ articles show that at least 25 people linked to anti-China and independence causes have been the subject of intense coverage, including covert photography and the reporting of personal details, in Taiwan in the past three years.

The Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po did not respond to a request for comment.

Such papers, which typically take a pro-Beijing stance, would be expected to pay close attention to people pursuing causes that upset the Chinese government.

However, rights advocates say that their coverage stretches into the realm of harassment, including surveillance on overseas trips, and publishing details of their private lives, including homes, work and daily movements.

“It’s obvious that there’s intervention from outside forces with an aim to intimidate people,” Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said, referring to the coverage from the pro-China papers.

The coverage raised concerns about the activities of “Chinese and Hong Kong intelligence operatives” in Taiwan, including people working for pro-China media outlets, Chiu said.

Activists have also been physically attacked during trips to Taiwan.

In July last year, two Taiwanese were convicted of assaulting Hong Kongers meeting with independence advocates in Taiwan. Three Hong Kong men were later named in Taiwanese media coverage as helping facilitate the attack.

“I was followed until I almost left the airport,” Andy Chan (陳浩天), convener of the Hong Kong National Party, said of his time in Taiwan. “There are operatives for China everywhere.”

In an annual report to the US Congress, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in November last year said that since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Beijing has feared “collusion between ‘separatist forces’ in Taiwan and Hong Kong.”

“Beijing is trying everything in its power to prevent this,” said a security source in the government, who declined to be named.

The source and a second security official involved in national security say that China has been quietly ramping up the number of intelligence operatives in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Wu Jieh-min (吳介民), a Taiwanese academic who has researched civil movements in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and was barred from entering Hong Kong for an academic conference in late 2016, said Beijing is “very worried about the exchange of ideas.”

“If the ideas of civil society are not hindered, their power will be greatly enhanced,” Wu said.