Spying sentences for two former officers criticized

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Sentences handed down to two military officers found guilty of spying for China drew criticism after the New Taipei District Court handed former lieutenant colonels Lin Shih-pin (林世斌), 58, and Pien Peng (邊鵬), 55, six-month prison terms, which can be commuted to fines of NT$180,000.

Lin worked at the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s Systems Manufacturing Center, before retiring in 2005, while Pien worked at the Ministry of National Defense’s Communications Development Office and retired in 2010.

After retiring from service, the men went to China to work, where they were recruited by Chinese officials to conduct espionage work in Taiwan, the court was told.

Lin was recruited by a Chinese military official in 2009 and Pien in 2015, the court heard.

They used their military connections to approach retired and active-duty officers, inviting them to banquets and on all-expenses-paid trips to China, where they met Chinese officials, the court heard.

Their instructions were to obtain classified information about the nation’s fighter jet training program, and strategies for air and amphibious units for island assaults, the court heard.

“Lin and Pien are retired officers who are receiving good pensions, but they were disloyal,” the court said, adding that the sentences were handed down taking into consideration that “they failed to pass over military material and have no prior criminal record.”

The sentences sparked angry reactions from the public.

A netizen surnamed Chen (陳) wrote: “These rulings are a joke. Are the judges encouraging people to spy for China?”