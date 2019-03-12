New EU travel rules not directed only at Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

A new travel measure to be introduced by the EU in 2021 to require travelers visiting the Schengen area to obtain authorization online is directed at all nations with visa-free access to the zone and not only at Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is intended to address terrorist threats and strengthen border controls, the ETIAS Web site said.

It is an electronic system that allows and keeps track of visitors from countries who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen zone, it said.

The ministry said that Taiwanese who plan to visit Schengen countries will need to obtain authorization using the ETIAS prior to their trip.

All visitors who previously traveled visa-free to Europe, such as those from the US and Australia, will also need authorization, it added.

Travelers to the Schengen zone will need to provide their passport information, e-mail and credit card numbers on the ETIAS application Web site, and pay application fees, the ministry said.

Authorization is to be valid for three years and visa-free travelers can stay in Schengen countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period, it said, adding that most applications can be approved within minutes.

ETIAS authorization will not apply to visits to EU member states that are not in the Schengen area, the ministry added.