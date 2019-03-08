HK extradition rule ‘must be discussed’

By Peng Wan-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday called for dialogue with Hong Kong regarding its proposed amendments to internal regulations that could lead to Taiwanese being subject to Chinese law in the territory.

The party made the call after Hong Kong Legislative Council (Legco) members James To (涂謹申), Raymond Chan (陳志全) and Eddie Chu (朱凱迪), as well as former member Nathan Law (羅冠聰) visited party members and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) in Taipei.

If the amendments pass, Beijing could arrest Taiwanese in Hong Kong, which would cause Taiwanese traveling to the territory to worry for their safety, the NPP said.

It might cause Taiwanese to conduct self-censorship, which infringes on their right to free speech, the party said, adding that it would also extend Chinese jurisdiction over Taiwanese.

The government, especially the Mainland Affairs Council and the Ministry of Justice, must tell the Hong Kong government that Taiwan is willing to offer practical solutions for extradition while observing the nation’s judicial autonomy, the NPP said.

The Legco members came to Taiwan to discuss the amendments, following the alleged murder in February last year of Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎) by her boyfriend, Chan Tung-kai (陳同佳).

The Hong Kong government is citing the case in an attempt to undermine the territory’s judicial autonomy, upheld over the past 20 years, by the “one country, two systems” framework, Chu said.

If ratified, the changes proposed by the Hong Kong Security Bureau would require the extradition to China of a suspect from Taiwan, Macau or China to stand trial once their extradition application is approved by the Hong Kong chief executive.

Tourists visit Hong Kong because they believe it to have a government that upholds human rights and that its courts would observe that practice, Chu said.

Travelers do not trust China’s judicial system, Chu said, adding that Hong Kong would become subsumed under Chinese laws if the amendments pass.

“Hong Kong will not be the only area affected by such changes,” Chu said.

The Beijing-vetted Hong Kong chief executive would not refuse Beijing’s “political mission” to extradite suspects to China to stand trial, To said.

Taiwan and Hong Kong should launch talks over the issue as soon as possible, To added.