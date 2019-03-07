Keelung offers limited-edition ‘chick’ raincoats

By Lin Hsin-han and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Known for its rainy weather, Keelung is hoping to boost tourism by offering 1,200 chick-themed limited-edition raincoats to people who complete certain tasks.

Starting tomorrow, people can obtain the raincoats in three ways, the Keelung City Government said.

The first is to purchase a set of tickets for a bus tour along the Keelung coast at the East Coast or the West Coast Travel Service Center on a rainy day, the city said.

The second is to visit one of the city’s 15 tourist information stations on a rainy day and spend at least NT$500, it said.

The third is to find three information stations in the city and stamp the stations’ seals on a booklet or a piece of paper, and buy something at one of the stations, it added.

People would qualify for the raincoasts if they complete any of the tasks, the city said, adding that it would ask people who receive a raincoat to take a picture while wearing it and share the image on Facebook or Instagram.

The project is designed attract more visitors to Keelung and the tourism information stations in the city, Keelung Bureau of Tourism Director Lee Kang (李綱) said.

There is much to see and do in Keelung, such as visiting seaside cafes or the “Rainbow Row” near Jhengbin Fishing Harbor (正濱漁港), he said.

The project seeks to turn what is perceived as a negative image of a gloomy, rainy city into a positive aspect and attract more visitors, Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said.

The city will continue to incorporate the “rain” theme into other promotions, he added.