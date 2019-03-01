Guests find Japanese man dead at Kaohsiung hostel

Staff writer, with CNA

A 71-year-old Japanese man died in a hostel in Kaohsiung, police said yesterday.

Two other hostel guests contacted the police after finding the man facedown in a public bathroom.

Police found no signs of a struggle, and the body of the deceased, identified by his surname Kawashima, showed no visible signs of trauma.

A bag of drugs with a prescription written in Japanese was discovered in his room.

Police have asked the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to help inform Kawashima’s family of his death.

Also in Kaohsiung, a Chinese tourist identified by her surname Kang (康) called for help immediately after discovering that a fellow Chinese traveler, identified as Zhao (趙), had fallen unconscious while taking a shower, police said.

Zhao was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment, where it was verified that she was comatose.

The two women arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for a two-week vacation and were traveling as independent tourists.