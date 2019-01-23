Revamped traffic app released ahead of New Year

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Directorate-General of Highways yesterday announced it has a new version of its highway service app that offers customized and location-based traffic reports on highways, freeways and expressways.

The updated “Highway to Happiness” (幸福公路) app has been available for iOS and Android since Friday last week, the agency said.

The app makes it easier for drivers to find information on the latest traffic conditions on national freeways, highways, expressways and roads, as well as alternative routes, as it is connected to the agency’s five regional traffic control centers, agency deputy chief engineer Lee Chung-chang (李忠璋) said.

The centers compile the latest traffic information around the clock on topics such as accidents and congestion, and mark them on the app’s map, the agency said.

Closed-circuited cameras accessible through the app allow drivers to watch real-time video of traffic, Lee said.

When driving on Highway No. 2, for example, drivers can click on the scenic area information, which then displays a few nearby tourist attractions, such as Bitoujiao (鼻頭角), Longdong Bay Promontory (龍洞灣岬) and the Nanya Geo Trail (南雅地質步道), Lee said.

A user can also click on the icon for a tourist attraction and read an introduction about it.

To avoid getting stuck in traffic on freeways, the app shows nearby highways that can serve as alternative routes, and displays the estimated travel time from the freeway to the alternative route, Lee said.

The app is also equipped with a voice broadcasting function, which announces information such as traffic alerts, inclement weather, scenic areas, rest stops and other useful information as a user passes them, Lee added.

As in other road-map systems, users can preset a travel route before leaving, the agency said, adding that a different route could be suggested each time, as the app determines the most convenient route based on traffic and road conditions at the time of departure.