Xi’s Jan. 2 speech was nothing new, German envoy says

Staff writer, with CNA

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Jan. 2 speech about Taiwan offered nothing new, German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz said yesterday.

Xi’s warning that Beijing does not discount the use of force to unify with Taiwan was a reiteration of China’s long-held position and threat to use force against Taiwan independence, and his comments about the “one China, two systems” formula were also nothing new, as it is similar to the Hong Kong model, Prinz said.

However, Xi’s speech placed a relatively new emphasis on “the influence of third parties,” an allusion to the US, he said.

Despite Xi’s threat to use force and push for unification, he did not mention a time frame, a sign that there is “no urgency” to such a push by Xi, Prinz said.

“China keeps up its pressure, but there is basically no change in policy,” he said.

However, the “battle of words” between leaders on both sides of the Taiwan Strait placed Taiwan in the international media spotlight, he said.

He does not expect Beijing to launch a new political initiative against Taiwan before next year’s presidential election, Prinz said.