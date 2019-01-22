KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih said to be planning US visit

By Lin Liang-sheng, Lai Hsiao-tung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) is planning a visit to the US in March to thank Taiwanese expatriates for their support in last year’s nine-in-one elections, sources said.

Wu has repeatedly spoken about a trip abroad, saying that he has received many invitations from Taiwanese abroad, the sources said.

KMT spokesman Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) yesterday said that Taiwanese expats, including those in the US, Southeast Asia and elsewhere, have consistently expressed interest in a visit from Wu, but no decisions have been made about where or when he would go.

Sources within the KMT say that it is almost certain Wu would make a trip before next year’s presidential and legislative elections.

Travel restrictions on former vice presidents would not be a factor, KMT Overseas Department director Kuo Yun-kuang (郭昀光) said, adding that Wu has visited the US since stepping down as vice president and since becoming KMT chairman, and he has also traveled to the Philippines, Thailand and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) has no plans to visit the US in the near future, an aide said on Sunday.

Chu has announced his intent to seek the party’s presidential nomination and had previously said he would visit the US sometime around the Lunar New Year.

KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) said he would not have a clear answer about a possible presidential bid until after Lantern Festival on Feb. 19, adding that he would respect the party’s nomination process, Wang said.

Additional reporting by Shen Pei-yao, Wan Yu-chen and Chen Hsin-yu