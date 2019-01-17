Premier praises swift disciplinary action

By Chen Yu-fu, Liu Yu-chin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Penghu National Scenic Area Administration director Chen Chih-hsien (陳志賢) has been transferred after he was allegedly involved in a verbal conflict with staff at the Four Points by Sheraton Penghu hotel while under the influence of alcohol, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Chen was a guest at a dinner hosted by Penghu tourism operators on Thursday last week for a group of seven visitors from the Kaohsiung-based President Group.

At about 9pm, the group moved to the bar on the second basement floor of the hotel, sources said.

Since the live music was not scheduled to begin until 9:30pm, Chen asked to borrow the band’s guitar, but was told he could not, sources said.

Video footage recorded by a hotel employee showed Chen on the telephone, saying he was upset.

He was allegedly speaking to the hotel vice president, surnamed Chang (張).

The footage shows Chen saying that he was leaving the hotel, because its employees made him lose “face,” and that he had only gone to the hotel because Chang said he would “support” him.

The video also showed a man identified by the media as a tourism operator surnamed Chen (陳), whose nickname is An-ko (安可), cursing at the hotel’s employees.

After the footage was posted online, people accused Chen Chih-hsien of abusing his authority.

Su praised Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung’s (林佳龍) swift handling of the issue.

“Public servants should serve the people instead of starting arguments with them,” Su said in a video posted on Facebook.

“A Cabinet that can promptly reflect public discontent is one that can work in sync with public opinion,” he said.

Lin has taken disciplinary action against Chen Chih-hsien and removed him from his position as director, Su said.

Chen Chih-hsien asked to be punished, sources said.

The decision to transfer Chen Chih-hsien was reached during a personnel evaluation committee meeting at the ministry. He also received two demerits.

Chang said if the hotel’s employees file a lawsuit against the tourism operator for cursing at them, the company would support them.

However, the employee who recorded the video and posted it online without the consent of the hotel’s guests would be punished for not respecting their privacy, Chang said.