Prosecutors indict five caught cheating China Steel recruitment examination

By Huang Liang-chieh / Staff reporter

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said that five people who were in 2017 caught cheating a recruitment examination for state-run China Steel Corp have been charged with attempting to gain benefit by fraud.

The five people, including a man surnamed Huang (黃), were caught using modified wireless headphones to receive answers from people outside the exam room during testing on Feb. 11, 2017.

The written portion of China Steel Corp’s recruitment examination accounts for 60 percent of the exam’s final score, with the oral portion accounting for the remaining 40 percent.

The starting monthly salary for specialists and managers at the company is about NT$36,600 (US$1,188), while that of technicians is about NT$27,100, and employees receive bonuses depending on the firm’s financial performance and their individual performance.

Huang and the other four wore loose clothing and used their jackets to hide their cellphones during the test, which was held at Kaohsiung Municipal Siaogang Senior High School and San Sin High School of Commerce and Home Economics, the indictment read.

Test monitors caught the group cheating in the test’s second session in the afternoon and immediately reported the incident to the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance, which was in charge of holding the test that day.

China Steel also looked into the case and condemned their behavior.

The five admitted to cheating and said that they would have to pay between NT$1 million and NT$1.3 million to those providing them answers if they were hired by the company.

Had the five been hired, China Steel would have hired unqualified staff and paid them salaries, which would result in property damage, leading to the charges of attempting to gain benefit by fraud, prosecutors said.