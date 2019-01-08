Nauruan president to tour flower expo on state visit

Staff writer, with CNA

Nauruan President Baron Divavesi Waqa yesterday arrived in Taiwan for a five-day state visit, during which he is to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and tour the Taichung Flora Expo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Waqa, who is leading a delegation of 13 from the diplomatic ally, is to attend a state banquet hosted by Tsai and a reception organized by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) before departing on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

He is also to travel to Taichung for the expo and Kaohsiung to gain firsthand insight into port and harbor construction in Taiwan, the ministry said, adding that the visit shows the strength and stability of bilateral relations between the allies.

Waqa previously visited Taiwan on a transit stop in May last year from Japan, where he attended the eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting.

Nauru last year hosted a series of international events attended by Wu and other senior Taiwanese officials, including the Pacific Islands Forum in September, the ministry said.

The forum is a regional political and economic policy organization in which Taiwan has participated since 1993.

Wu congratulated Nauru on the 50th anniversary of the Pacific nation’s independence during his trip to the forum, the ministry said.

The two countries in June last year also launched reciprocal visa waiver programs for each other’s citizens, it said.

Nauru is a long-term supporter of Taiwan on the international stage and Taiwan will continue to work closely with the country in the areas of medicine, healthcare, capacity building, clean energy, agriculture and cultural exchanges, the ministry said.