Xi version of ‘1992 consensus’ unlikely to resonate, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Few Taiwanese would fully accept the so-called “1992 consensus” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) defined it last week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Xi in a speech on Wednesday last week called for unification under the “one country, two systems” formula and defined the “1992 consensus” as being based on the “one China” principle.

Xi’s definition of the “1992 consensus” contrasted with that provided over the years by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which has maintained that it allows room for Taiwan to interpret “China” as being the Republic of China (ROC).

Asked about the different definitions of the “1992 consensus,” Ko said: “Then it means that there is no consensus.”

“The mainland recently announced its version of what the ‘1992 consensus’ means, but after Taiwanese learned about it, I think very few people would be willing to fully accept it,” he said.

Asked whether he supports the “four musts” put forward by Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as conditions for cross-strait ties, Ko said his support is not important.

The government should try to act on its proposals and let the public decide whether it supports them, Ko said.

Tsai in a speech said that China must face the reality of the existence of the ROC; must respect the commitment of 23 million Taiwanese to freedom and democracy; and must handle cross-strait differences peacefully, on a basis of equality; and governments or government-authorized agencies must carry out cross-strait negotiations.