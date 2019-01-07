‘Rare’ crested myna released by Tainan Wild Bird Society

By Tsai Wen-chu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A crested myna endemic to Taiwan was released to the wild on Saturday after being treated for injuries by the Tainan Wild Bird Society.

Society director-general Lin Tai-jung (林岱瑢) said the bird was a rare sight.

People who find injured birds of this type should consult the group’s Facebook page to learn how to handle the situation, Lin said.

Society chairperson Pan Chih-yuan (潘致遠) said that the endemic crested myna species was at risk due to the introduction of foreign crested mynas.

The native bird is listed as a conserved species and is rarely seen in the wild, Pan said, adding that they comprised no more than 4 percent of all crested mynas in the wild.

Pan said he had seen the endemic species in Tainan only twice in the past few years.

Suitable habitats in suburban areas are few and far between, he said.

However, foreign species of the crested myna seem to adapt well, often building nests in traffic lights, he said.

The increasing population of foreign species is affecting the native crested myna population, he said.

The Tainan Wild Bird Society has treated or rescued 1,789 birds of all types, Lin said, adding that the figure was only the official register and did not include unregistered injured birds.

The group relies on volunteers and help from a local animal hospital to care for injured birds, Lin said, adding that it welcomes donations and volunteers.