Ministry program helps 265 people bridge training gap

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

A talent training program launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology has helped 265 people with doctorates find employment, mostly in firms related to pharmaceuticals, medical devices or biotechnology, the ministry said yesterday.

To narrow the gap between higher education institutions and businesses, the ministry in December last year launched a three-year program named Rebuild After PhDs’ Industrial Skill and Expertise (RAISE), with the aim of sending 1,000 doctorate holders to intern at businesses, and help them find jobs or start their own firms.

Program participants receive a monthly subsidy of NT$60,000 during their one-year internship, the ministry said.

The ministry this year sent 357 doctorate holders for training before their internships, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said during a ceremony in Taipei for program participants to receive training completion certificates.

Of those, 265 have found employment, while the other 92 have returned to schools to work as teachers or researchers, ministry data showed.

Chang Yi-pin (張逸品), who graduated from National Cheng Kung University’s Department of Chinese Literature and did her postdoctoral studies at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, said that she has been recruited by a firm promoting creative cultural projects.

She is making six short films about fishers at Nanfangao Fishing Port (南方澳漁港) in Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳), Chang said, adding that she aims to explore gender politics and the ethnic composition of local fishers.

Tom Liao (廖執善), who graduated from National Dong Hwa University’s Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering, said he has helped develop chatbots at UbeStream Inc and plans to continue working at the company.

The program would accept 360 participants in its second phase, the ministry said, adding that it has a list of 249 applicants, but applications are still open.