Prosecutors want to quiz Sun An-tso after he arrives

Staff writer, with CNA, NEW YORK

The teenage son of actors Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯) was scheduled to be deported from the US yesterday and is expected to arrive this evening at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office said that after conferring with the Ministry of Justice and US authorities, it has the right to prosecute 18-year-old Sun An-tso (孫安佐) upon his return for contravening Taiwan’s firearms laws, as his family’s household registration is in the district.

Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officials are to meet the teen at the airport and ask him to voluntarily report tonight to the prosecutors’ office for questioning.

If he declines to cooperate, the office said it was prepared to subpoena him.

Sun An-tso (孫安佐), who was arrested in March after threatening to shoot up his Pennsylvania high school, was scheduled to be escorted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel yesterday from a detention center in York County, Pennsylvania, to Washington for a flight to San Francisco, sources said.

At San Francisco International Airport, he was to board a United Airlines flight for Taiwan at 1:35pm that is scheduled to arrive at 7:50pm tonight, sources said.

The teen was arrested on March 26 and charged with making terrorist threats after he threatened a shooting on May 1 at Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School in Delaware, Pennsylvania.

He later said that he had been joking.

On June 4, he pleaded guilty to the state charge in the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County and was sentenced to between four and 23 months in prison, with immediate parole and credit for time served.

He was released into federal custody on June 5 and charged with the crime of being an alien in possession of ammunition in contravention of 18 US Code 922 (g).

On Aug. 28, he was arraigned at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and entered a guilty plea.

District Judge Nitza Quinones Alejandro on Nov. 19 sentenced him to time served and required him to forfeit any ammunition in his possession.

The judge also ordered that he be transferred to ICE custody and removed from the US.

The federal conviction means that Sun An-tso is barred from re-entering the US.