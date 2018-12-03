Students win prizes for school uniform designs

By Rachel Lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Education on Saturday said it might introduce student-designed school uniforms as it awarded prizes for the best designs at a ceremony in Taipei.

The winning entries were chosen by a panel of experts, with 5 percent of the result determined by Facebook votes, the ministry said, adding that the top 10 winners out of 225 submissions were given awards.

A design by Lo Cho-wei (羅卓瑋), a second-year student at Blessed Imelda’s School in Taipei, received the highest score and was also the most popular design on Facebook, the ministry said.

The design incorporates architectural elements from the school building and its Japanese style pays homage to Blessed Imelda’s sister schools in Japan, it said.

While the design follows the official uniform’s composition of a jacket, sweater and skirt, its cut and color palette are different, Lo said, adding that the uniform of a Catholic school most convey elegance while remaining conservative.

“I am surprised that the design won the top spot and I will ask the principal to consider my design when the school adopts a new uniform,” she said.

Chang Cheng-chia (張正佳), a student from Cingshuei Municipal Junior High School in New Taipei City, won second place, while Chen Yu-hsin (陳宇歆) from Taipei Wego Bilingual Senior High School placed third.

Wu Lien-yin (吳聯吟) from Erching Junior High School in Hsinchu County was commended for his concept of giving each student a unisex shirt that would be hand-dyed with traditional Hakka indigo.

The competition was meant to contribute to educational liberalization and to help cultivate a sense of aesthetics in students, ministry Chief Secretary Chu Nan-Shyan (朱楠賢) said.