Water to be cut off today in parts of New Taipei City, Taoyuan

Staff writer, with CNA

Water supply to households in parts of New Taipei City and Taoyuan is to be cut from 4am to 4pm today to allow for maintenance work at the Bansin Water Treatment Plant in New Taipei City’s Sanxia District (三峽).

Water is be turned off in Sanxia, Yingge (鶯歌), Shulin (樹林), Tuchen (土城), Xinzhuang (新莊) and Banqiao (板橋) districts, the New Taipei City Water Resources Department said.

Taiwan Water Corp announced last week that the areas in Taoyuan that would be affected are Bade (八德) and Guishan (龜山) districts.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to store water ahead of time and to turn off electric water pumps to avoid damage or fires during the 12-hour shut off, the department said.

About 150,000 households live in the affected areas, it said.