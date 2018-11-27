Pingtung asks for restaurant, store recommendations

By Lo Hsin-chen and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Pingtung County Government has called on residents to submit their recommendations for restaurants and stores to include them in a guidebook it is compiling for next year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival, which is to take place from Feb. 19 to March 3.

The annual event, which is to mark its 30th anniversary next year, is expected to attract 8 million visitors to the county, organizers said.

Besides recommending stores and restaurants, the county would partner with mobile payment service providers to give users discounts on purchases, the Pingtung Department of Urban and Rural Development said.

The county would be accepting recommendations until Dec. 20, it added.

Businesses may nominate themselves, it said, adding that it would announce the stores that have been selected on Jan. 10.

The department said that it is looking for local businesses that leave a “fresh impression” on visitors.

Pingtung County Deputy Commissioner Wu Li-hsueh (吳麗雪) said she hopes that county residents will be good hosts by sharing Pingtung’s hidden gems with tourists from Taiwan and abroad.

The festival’s main venue would be the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area in Donggang Township (東港).