Cambodia Airways launches two flights weekly from Taichung to Phnom Penh

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Cambodia Airways is to launch a new service between Taichung and Phnom Penh tomorrow.

The airline is to be the 13th with personnel stationed at Taichung International Airport, and Phnom Penh is to become the airport’s 10th international destination.

Cambodia Airways said on Facebook that flights to Phnom Penh International Airport will depart from Taichung on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The Airbus A319 aircraft to be used on the flights have a capacity of 150 passengers, the company said.

To celebrate the new service, round-trip tickets are sold for NT$6,000, including taxes, the company said.

All seats on the first flight to Phnom Penh tomorrow have been booked, it said.

Passengers with a boarding pass for Cambodia Airways can take a shuttle bus from the Taichung airport to the city center for free, the company said.

The airline last month began flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Siem Reap, Cambodia, which depart on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Other airlines that have launched new flights from Taichung over the past two years include VietJet Air, to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Bangkok; Tigerair Taiwan, which flies to Macau; and Mandarin Airlines, which connects it to Narita International Airport in Japan.

Taichung Airport Office director Chang Jui-shu (張瑞澍) said that Cambodia Airways is offering the new service because it sees potential for profits.

Increased connectivity with regional destinations is beneficial to the government’s New Southbound Policy, which aims to increase exchanges between Taiwan and Southeast Asian nations, Chang said.

Taichung airport is the gateway to central Taiwan and has flights to all major airports in the Southeast Asia, Chang said, adding that it facilitates visits to central Taiwan by businesspeople and tourists.

A passenger traffic at the airport is increasing, the government is to spend NT$2.8 billion (US$90.6 million) building a third terminal, the airport said.