ELECTIONS: President says DPP in battle to defend nation

By Tsai Meng-shang / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in her capacity as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairperson, yesterday said that the nine-in-one elections on Saturday are “a battle to defend Taiwanese values” and urged people to protect the nation and its democracy.

Tsai made the remarks at a campaign event for DPP Hsinchu county commissioner candidate Cheng Chao-fang’s (鄭朝方).

Tsai said she is confident that political reforms are moving the nation in the right direction, but still face challenges.

“People who are against reform or democracy want to see us fail and there is a group of people glaring at us, as if eyeing their prey, hoping to see Taiwan become more chaotic so they can prove democracy has failed,” she said.

She urged proponents of progressive values to temporarily put aside debates on the speed of reform and approaches to it, and come together in the elections to support democracy so that debate could continue under a democratic system.

Tsai also visited Yunlin County and Chiayi City to participate in door-to-door canvassing for Yunlin County Commissioner Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) and Chiayi Mayor Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲), both DPP members seeking re-election.

Elsewhere, DPP New Taipei City mayoral candidate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) joined Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) to canvass in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), where they were greeted by residents waving and shouting “dong suan” (凍蒜, “get elected” in Hoklo, commonly known as Taiwanese).

Su held a campaign event in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) on Friday evening, which ended at 10pm, and was canvassing in the city’s Tucheng District (土城) from 7am yesterday.

Supporters said he appeared energetic, despite saying he had slept for less than five hours the night before.

Su also canvassed in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽) before traveling to Taoyuan to support Cheng.

He attended campaign events in New Taipei City’s Linkou (林口) and Shulin (樹林) districts in the evening.

Additional reporting by Chiu Shu-yu, Hsu Chuo-hsun and Liao Shu-ling