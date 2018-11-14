School group flu shots suspended

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

As government-funded influenza vaccines are running low, collective school vaccinations would be temporarily suspended, but would be dispatched to elementary schools first when supply is sufficient, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.

From Oct. 15 to Sunday, more than 3.42 million flu shots had been administered nationwide, exceeding the 3.04 million shots given in the same period last year, it said.

As two abnormal 0.5ml vaccines were discovered last month — one discolored and the other containing a floating white particle — all vaccines from the two batches were suspended for inspection, causing a temporary supply shortage, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

“Students who meet the other requirements for government-funded vaccination, such as having rare disease, catastrophic illness or high-risk chronic disease, can bring identification documents to get vaccinated at healthcare facilities during the suspension period,” Chuang said.

There is sufficient supply of 0.25ml vaccines for children between six months and three years old, but about 30,000 fewer shots have been administered this year than in the same period last year, he said, urging parents to vaccinate their children as soon as possible.

The CDC said that 53,260 cases of flu-like illness have been reported this season, as well as two deaths: a 79-year-old man in northern Taiwan and a 98-year-old woman in the south, both of whom had chronic diseases and were infected with the influenza A virus subtype H3N2.

In related news, the CDC said a new type of avian influenza A virus has been reported in China in the past few years, and as winter is the peak season for bird flu, people should be vigilant, especially if have close contact with poultry or other birds.

Although avian flu viruses only occasionally infect humans, people should take preventive measures, Chuang said, urging people to cook poultry and eggs thoroughly, wash their hands often, avoid feeding wild birds or picking up dead birds, and get vaccinated if they are often exposed to live birds.