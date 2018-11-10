Hsinchu unveils work of art made of recycled cable

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Hsinchu County Government on Wednesday unveiled a piece of installation art made entirely of used cable by sculptor Kang Muxiang (康木祥) with the help of a group of inmates.

It was installed next to the Cingcyuan No. 1 Suspension Bridge in Wufong Township (五峰).

The history of the bridge can be traced back to the Japanese colonial era, the county government said, adding that prior to its renovation earlier this year, it had been closed in 2014 for safety reasons.

The county said it recycled the cables that had been used to sustain the bridge and asked Kang to oversee the design and crafting of the work of art.

The county asked 18 inmates to help clean the cables before Kang began to work on the project.

Inspired by the reuse of cables, the work was named Chrysalis, signifying change and rebirth, the county said.

Chrysalis was Kang’s first attempt at working with steel cable as a medium, it said.

Kang said he strove to make the final outcome resemble uniquely Aboriginal weaving techniques so that it would complement its surroundings.

The shape of a chrysalis was chosen to symbolize the boundless possibilities of what life could be before it has taken form, he said.

“We wish that life, the purest form of beauty, would be passed down through the ages once it breaks free of its cocoon,” Kang said.

The suspension bridge and surrounding area will be opened to the public on Nov. 19, Hsinchu County Commissioner Chiu Ching-chun (邱鏡淳) said.

The county plans to invite internationally renowned Taiwanese dancer PeiJu Chien-Pott (簡珮如) to perform at the opening ceremony.