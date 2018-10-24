January soft opening set for Tainan culture center

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The Tainan City Government is preparing for a soft opening in January of its Taijiang Cultural Center in Annan District (安南), ahead of its formal opening in April.

Construction work has been finished, and more than 93 percent of work on the project, which began in December 2015, has been completed, the Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau said.

Acting Tainan Mayor Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) visited the site yesterday morning and was briefed on its progress by construction officials.

Meng said he hoped the construction team would keep up their good work so that the center would become the pride of Tainan’s residents when it opens.

The multifunction center is to house a library, dance studio, black box theater, community college, cooking studio, craft studio and other spaces, the bureau said.

With a seating capacity of 614, the black box theater is being touted as the largest experimental theater space in southern Taiwan, with four possible configurations, as 224 of the seats can be moved, the bureau said.

The center is to encourage lifelong learning, drive cultural activity and provide the nearly 190,000 residents in the Taijing region (台江) with a place where they can take part in arts and cultural events, it said.