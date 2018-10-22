2018 ELECTIONS: Su promises to revive ‘stagnant’ New Taipei City

Staff writer, with CNA

Democratic Progressive Party New Taipei City mayoral candidate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday pledged to improve the city, which he said has fallen into stagnation in the past few years, despite being upgraded from county to special municipality.

Stumping for the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, the former premier took part in a series of campaign events in Banciao (板橋), Sindian (新店), Gongliao (貢寮), Shuangsi (雙溪) and Sanchong (三重) districts.

At an event to inaugurate New Taipei City Councilor Huan Chun-che’s (黃俊哲) campaign headquarters in Banciao, Su said the city government has failed to eliminate the foul odor emanating from the Nanzih Ditch (湳仔溝) in the district, despite spending NT$1.5 billion (US$48.4 million) to improve the environment over the past 10 years.

A theater project planned for the district has been stalled for 13 years, he said.

He transformed the New Banciao Special Zone when he was then-Taipei County head from 1997 to 2004, Su said.

He described himself as a man who “gets things done,” and asked residents to support him.

Local development has stalled for far too long, Su said, adding that that would no longer be the case if he is elected.

At the opening of New Taipei City Councilor Chen Yung-fu’s (陳永福) campaign headquarters, Su promised to increase subsidies for elderly people getting dentures.

Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) New Taipei City mayoral candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜) joined city councilors for a campaign event in Yingge District (鶯歌), which was also attended by Chinese Unity Promotion Party Chairman Chang An-le (張安樂).

Chang An-le said he was there to support Chang Yu-chen (張禹辰) — a warden candidate for the district’s Tongcing Borough.

Hou’s campaign office said Chang An-le attended the event of his own volition and that the office did not welcome him at any of Hou’s campaign events.

Additional reporting by Chiu Shu-yu