Candidates get numbers, commission confirms list

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Ninety-three candidates have registered for the 22 mayoral and commissioner positions to be contested in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, the Central Election Commission said yesterday.

The candidates drew lots to determine their order on ballots.

In the six special municipalities, Taipei mayoral candidate Wu E-yang (吳萼洋), an independent, drew the No. 1 spot, followed by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Pasuya Yao (姚文智), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), an independent seeking re-election, and independent Lee Hsi-kun (李錫錕).

In New Taipei City, DPP mayoral candidate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) drew the top slot, with the KMT’s Hou You-yi (侯友宜) No. 2.

In Taoyuan, independent mayoral candidate Chu Mei-hsueh (朱梅雪) drew No. 1, followed by the KMT’s Apollo Chen (陳學聖), independents Yang Li-huan (楊麗環) and Wu Fu-tung (吳富彤) and the DPP’s Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who is seeking re-election.

In Taichung, independent mayoral candidate Sung Yuan-tung (宋原通) drew top spot, followed by Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) of the DPP and the KMT’s Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕).

In Tainan, DPP mayoral candidate Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) drew No. 1, followed by the KMT’s Kao Su-po (高思博) and independent candidates Lin Yi-feng (林義豐), Hsu Chung-hsing (許忠信), Chen Yung-ho (陳永和) and Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智).

In Kaohsiung, KMT mayoral candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) drew No. 1, followed by the DPP’s Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), and independent candidates Chu Mei-feng (璩美鳳) and Su Ying-kuei (蘇盈貴).